A&E wait times in Dundee close to target

Waiting times at A&E in Dundee are among the best in Scotland, according to the latest official statistics from the NHS.

Data for the week ending December 22 shows that 93.4% of those waiting at Ninewells’ accident and emergency department were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Similarly, 93.9% of those attending at Perth Royal Infirmary’s A&E were seen on time.

The official target is 95%, but the national average of patients being seen within four hours for the same time period was 84.9%.

The figures will be seen as validating the Winter Plan implemented by NHS Tayside and health and social care partnerships.

Among the safeguards put in place for winter were additional junior doctor shifts to reduce waiting times, along with additional medical and nursing staff to keep patients moving through the system within A&E at Ninewells and the PRI.