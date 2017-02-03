Advice for all at Ninewells as new centre opens

The opening of the new Advice Centre at Ninewells Hospital now means visitors, staff and patients can access information on a wide range of issues without having to leave the hospital.

The centre is open Monday to Friday offering advice, advocacy and support on a wide range of topics including welfare benefits, money worries and debt, housing, food and fuel as well as support for carers.

NHS Tayside’s director of public health Dr Drew Walker said: “Hospitals and other healthcare settings provide an ideal opportunity for advice services to help people access the right support at a time when they most need it.”

Dr Walker (third from left) is pictured with other council and NHS officials at the opening.