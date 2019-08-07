Advice for Dundee students who didn’t get the exam results they were hoping for

How did your exam results go yesterday?

If you didn’t get the grades you were expecting, it’s not the end of the world.

If you would like some help or advice after receiving your results, the My World of Work helpline is free to call on 0808 100 8000

Online support can be accessed at the organisation’s website by clicking here.

For help from Skills Development Scotland (SDS), phone 0800 917 8000, or visit the website here,

SDS is Scotland’s national skills body, supporting people and businesses to develop and apply their skills.

For help with finding a job, visit the DWP job search section here, or to speak to someone about any financial support you may be entitled to, contact the benefits department here.

If you are interested in further education, but haven’t decided what you want to do, you can visit the city’s college and universities.

Applying through clearing is an option if you didn’t quite get the grades you needed.

Clearing matches applicants to university places that are yet to be filled. It’s available to anyone who has made a UCAS Undergraduate application and doesn’t hold any offers.

You’ll be eligible for clearing if you applied after June 30, you are not holding any offers from universities or colleges you’ve applied to or your place is not confirmed after exam results are published.

UCAS explains fully how the process works, and how to apply, in this section of its website.

To speak to people from the city’s further education establishments, you can visit the Dundee and Angus College website here.

Abertay University’s website can be found here.

City neighbours the University of Dundee have information here, including how to use the clearing process.

Dundee City Council will also be hosting a jobs fair in the Caird Hall. Click here for information.