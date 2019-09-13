Adventure lover Kirsty in daring voyage to Antarctica from Dundee

Huge swathes of ice crunch and crack as the boat battles through the frozen Antarctic wastes.

The small crew onboard is constantly combating strong winds and biting sub-zero temperatures, but the eerie silence brings them a strange calm.

Those were the conditions faced by Dundee architect Kirsty Maguire as she took part in the adventure of a lifetime.

And despite the threat of blizzards, fatal plunges down crevices and being stranded on glaciers, the 42-year-old loved every minute of the trip.

She had the opportunity to meet wildlife up close with whales diving under their boat and penguins and seals also making their presence felt.

And she also had the thrill of following in the footsteps of some of Dundee’s forefathers and their whaling and sailing voyages.

Kirsty, who runs her own eco-architect’s firm at Meadow Mill, has previously embarked on other adventures to Greenland and northern Norway, where there was a constant threat from polar bears.

She said: “The opportunity to take part in another adventure came up when a lot of my contracts came to an end.

“So, I just thought if I don’t do it now then I might not get the chance for a while. It’s a busy architect’s practice, but this was a window of opportunity.

“At first I sailed to northern Norway with some friends and started last June around Svalbard.

“The journey also took in going over the Arctic Circle and after that to the Falkland Islands.”

© Supplied

Kirsty’s action-packed adventure took a bizarre, but fortunate twist when she was at the end of her journey at Ushuaia – the southernmost tip of Argentina nicknamed “The End of the World”.

She said: “I got a message from a guy who organises trips like mine who said there was one place left if I was interested. So, I signed up because the boat was sailing from pretty much where I was and that made me the 13th member of the trip, but I am not superstitious. I was a lucky addition.”

Kirsty boarded the 74ft yacht with the rest of the crew, some of whom she knew from previous expeditions, and set sail for another chance to see wildlife and ski on glaciers during breathtaking treks and mountain climbs.

© Supplied

She only returned to Scotland in March.

The adventure-loving architect added: “It is quite interesting there is that Dundee from the past connection.

“But I also had a closer link in Greeland through my great uncle, Douglas Scott, who was an explorer and photographer and went there.

“He inspired me and I got into this exploring thing from a very young age when my dad would put me in the rucksack on his back and climb hills .

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“But when I started to walk it was very frustrating for my parents because I would insist on walking on these trips.

“Now I want to inspire others and I have been really impressed by the enthusiastic reaction from primary school kids in Dundee when I did a talk for them.

“Now I am staging a talk at the Discovery about that last adventure.

“It’s on Friday, which is the 13th and again shows that I am not superstitious!

“There is a £5 entrance fee and the money will be going to the Tayside Mountain Rescue team.”