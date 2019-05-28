Adult volunteers needed to promote understanding of policing among young people

The Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) in Dundee are looking for adult volunteers.

The aim of the PSYV is the promotion of a practical understanding of policing among all young people. It also wants to encourage a spirit of adventure among young people, and inspire them to participate positively in their communities.

A spokesman from the PSYV said: “Dundee Police Scotland Youth Volunteers has a new group co-ordinator, PC Dave Young, who is keen to recruit new adult volunteers to assist in running group sessions on a weekly basis. This is an excellent opportunity for working directly with and supporting young people within the local community to make a difference.”

For more details visit scotland.police.uk/psyv or the PSYV Police Scotland Facebook page.