Adorable pictures show baby gibbon born at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

Camperdown Wildlife Centre have announced that they have welcomed a baby gibbon into the centre.

Lar gibbons Lily and Malakou gave birth to the baby primate at the Dundee centre on Tuesday morning.

Staff say they are delighted to welcome the animal into the world and shared adorable photographs of the young ape on Facebook.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce that our lar gibbons have produced a healthy baby gibbon.

“Lily gave birth early on Tuesday morning to a healthy youngster.

“This is Lily’s first born and she and her mate, Malakou, are making great progress as new parents to a gorgeous endangered gibbon.”

Lar gibbons are found mainly in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia and are a threatened species due to deforestation, as well as being kept as pets and hunted for meat.