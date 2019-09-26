Adorable footage shows six-week-old lion cubs play-fighting at Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo has shared adorable behind-the-scenes footage of their three Asiatic lion cubs playfighting in their den.

At just six weeks old, the cubs are still off-show to visitors at the zoo, in the city’s Corstorphine Road.

They will be weighed and sexed by keepers and veterinary staff at the wildlife conservation charity during their first health check in the coming weeks and named shortly after.

The footage was released by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

