Five adopted Dundonians have formally been made citizens of the United Kingdom at a special ceremony.

The five are (from left) Abu Nayeem Tanvir Ahmad, 39, from Bangladesh, a BT production manager; Muhammad Shakeel Vayani, 30, from Pakistan, a school administrator; Muhammad Bilal, 30, from Pakistan, a health care worker at Ninewells Hospital; Maria del Carmen Feijoo Carnero, 47, from Venezuela, a secretary at Ninewells; and Rachel Lee Marsh, 45, from the United States, a PhD student.

The group took the traditional oath of allegiance to the Queen at the ceremony, which was presided over by Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Dundee Jim Barrie (right of picture).

Mr Barrie said: “I value our new citizens here in Dundee.”