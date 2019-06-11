Adopt a pet: Could you give Charlie the rabbit a home?

The Scottish SPCA is hoping to find a home for a “shy” rabbit who has found himself at the charity’s Dundee rehoming centre.

Charlie is described as a “handsome boy” who is now ready for his new home.

An SSPCA spokeswoman said: “He is friendly boy who can be a little shy to begin with, so is looking for an understanding owner who can help him come out his shell.

“He is fine being handled but does prefer four feet on the ground.

“This little lop will need provided with a large hutch with plenty of space for him to hop around in and make his own. He would enjoy somewhere where he has lots of toys to play with and plenty of enrichment to keep him amused.

“Charlie could potentially be rehomed with a neutered female rabbit companion following a successful introduction at our centre.”

If you can give this bunny a home, contact the Scottish SPCA centre in Dundee on 03000 999 999.