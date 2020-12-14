Family trio who glassed, injured and spat at police in Dundee pub rammy avoid prison

Three men from the same family who sparked a brawl at a Dundee pub have been ordered to do unpaid work.

Police officers were injured, tackled and spat at by John McPhee, 53, Darren McPhee, 29, and Jordan McPhee, 25, during the incident at the Admiral Bar, Camperdown Road, on October 19 last year.

The sheriff court heard police were called to the pub following reports of a disturbance.

Darren McPhee, of Cowdenbeath, became abusive towards PC Younis Yaqub before other officers arrived.

His tirade continued and culminated with him throwing a glass which caused a “small but deep” cut to PC Yaqub’s arm.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “He was taken hold of by other officers but went back into the pub. While there, he picked up a glass and threw it towards the window.

“The officer was directly outside the window and raised his arm to protect being struck. He sustained a small but deep cut to his left forearm but did not require medical treatment.”

Mrs Mannion said Jordan McPhee, of Newport-on-Tay, spat blood on to the chest of PC Daniel Stirling.

He was arrested and launched a volley of homophobic abuse while en route to police headquarters on West Bell Street.

In the midst of the commotion, John McPhee, also of Newport-on-Tay, had managed to pin down PC Melissa Roncone.

“This officer had been isolated from her colleagues,” Mrs Mannion added. “John McPhee tackled her by the legs and had taken her to the floor. He tried to restrain her using his bodyweight.”

Darren McPhee admitted acting aggressively towards officers, shouting and swearing before throwing the glass at PC Yaqub.

Jordan McPhee admitted spitting on PC Stirling and acting abusively during the journey to police HQ.

John McPhee admitted assaulting PC Roncone by seizing her body, forcing her to the ground and using bodily pressure whereby she was injured.

All three men returned to the dock following the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff George Way ordered John McPhee to perform 130 hours of unpaid work, while the younger McPhees were ordered to carry out 190 hours of unpaid work.

