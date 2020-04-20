ADHD support group launches fundraiser to ensure vital costs are covered during coronavirus crisis

An ADHD support group has launched an online fundraiser in a bid to support the charity through the coronavirus crisis.

The Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group, which has an office in the city centre and one in Friockheim, has set up the crowdfunder in order to ensure that the costs of running the charity are covered.

The group, which provide services to support children, young people, and parents/carers who are affected by the medical condition, also operates a charity shop and runs four youth groups weekly, as well as two monthly parent support sessions.

The service is continuing to provide vital support to the families of those affected during lockdown – but is aware of the funding challenges it may face in the months to come.

Project manager Sarah McIlravey said: “ADHD is a lifelong condition that causes families to suffer due to the behaviours of children and young people with the condition.

© DC Thomson

“They find it difficult to concentrate, can become easily distracted, often say or do things without thinking and feel restless or fidgety.

“We are concerned that if these traits are not managed effectively and the home situation becomes more volatile then there is a real risk of family breakdowns, of child to parent violence, and of the child/young person developing mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

“It is vital for the charity to be able to continue their support throughout this crisis and beyond.

“A high number of families across Dundee and Angus rely on the charity for weekly and monthly support, advice and respite. Once this crisis comes to an end then the need for our services will increase.”

The charity’s offices remain closed, but the funding would cover the rental costs for the offices, as well as the heating, lighting and standing charges.

“We are having to keep everything going on in the background and it’s essential that we are able to continue supporting the families during this time,” she added.

The Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group is currently providing families with resource packs via email and post, as well as offering support through telephone and Facetime.

Anyone wish to donate to the fundraiser can do so at this link

For those in need of support, the charity can be contacted at this link.