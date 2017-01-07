Ever met a couple made for each other — just a perfect fit —but it was more than a decade before the penny dropped and they actually realised it themselves?

Well, that’s Adele Brookes and Andrew Macleod.

It was at a 2004 night out at Yuppies in Ward Road, when Adele, from Monifieth, and Lochee lad Andrew first met. They were both 17, the attraction was mutual and Andrew took no time in getting Adele’s number from one of her pals.

He got in touch and the couple were soon dating — and by February that year they were officially a couple.

That was 12 years ago and in a touch that is charmingly old-school, they have now married and at long last Andrew’s moved in!

Adele, who lives at Braehead in Lochee, said: “We’ve been together all that time and we’ve been blessed with our children — seven-year-old Molly and Charlie, who is six.

“It’s been kind of on and off over the years but it was always just the two of us — we were never interested in anyone else.

“The idea of getting married had come up over the years but I wasn’t really expecting it. Then one night watching EastEnders and eating pizza, a character on the show had just got engaged and Andrew said ‘shall we get engaged?’.

“I said yes and it was around about my birthday, so I got a ring for my birthday.

“Yes, it was sort of spur-of-the-moment but we thought we’re both 30 now and it would be perfect to be a proper family, especially for the kids growing up.”

Andrew, a mechanic with Mercedes Commercial, may have been still staying with his mum all this time, but he’s a great dad, said Adele, and the marriage has made them complete at long last.

The occasion itself took place at Forbes of Kingennie with Adele being given away by her dad, John. She wore a stunning dress by Kudos of Edinburgh, while Andrew was suitably dashing in Jaggy thistle tartan.

Maid of honour was Adele’s younger sister, Amy, with bridesmaids Nikki McLean, Leanne Bryceland and Adele’s cousin Lisa Olmond.

Best man was Ryan Milne, who Andrew has known since school. An amazing day and evening was enjoyed by all.

The perfect finishing touch, of course, was that Molly got to be a flower girl and little Charlie had the same tartan outfit as the rest of the men so he was very much one of the lads for the day. A beautiful ending to a lovely story. Congratulations.

Photos by Sandra Ewing of Downfield Studio Photography.