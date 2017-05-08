A young girl decided to donate her flowing locks to a charity which makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair.

Five-year-old Adele Jogesater, from Kirriemuir, who has been growing her hair so she could be like the character from Disney’s “Tangled”, is raising money to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

To help her fundraising efforts, Adele (pictured) will be losing 8-10 inches of her own hair.

She is going to have it cut off at Studio 92 Hair Design in Forfar on June 1.

Adele has already raised more than £200 towards her £400 target, which would cover the cost of having a wig made.

Donations can be made through Adele’s JustGiving page.