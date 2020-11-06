Addresses sealed off as police discover ‘cannabis cultivation’ in properties in Perth Road

Police in Dundee have discovered what is thought to be a large cannabis cultivation in two properties in the city’s Perth Road.

Officers were seen at the entrance to a block of flats in between the Super Snack takeaway and the Merchant Bar, around 8.30am this morning.

They remained at the scene at the time of publication, with inquiries ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers have executed a drugs search warrant at two properties in Perth Road, Dundee this morning, and recovered what is understood to be cannabis plants.

© Supplied by Matteo Bell/DCT Medi

“The address has been cordoned off to allow further meticulous examination of the properties.

“Inquiries are ongoing and there will be a police presence at the addresses until this is carried out.

“The electricity supplier was also contacted to ensure that the energy supply to the address was safe.”