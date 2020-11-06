Addresses sealed off as police discover ‘cannabis cultivation’ in properties in Perth Road

Police in Dundee have discovered what is thought to be a large cannabis cultivation in two properties in the city’s Perth Road.
Officers were seen at the entrance to a block of flats in between the Super Snack takeaway and the Merchant Bar, around 8.30am this morning.
They remained at the scene at the time of publication, with inquiries ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers have executed a drugs search warrant at two properties in Perth Road, Dundee this morning, and recovered what is understood to be cannabis plants.
“The address has been cordoned off to allow further meticulous examination of the properties.
“Inquiries are ongoing and there will be a police presence at the addresses until this is carried out.
“The electricity supplier was also contacted to ensure that the energy supply to the address was safe.”