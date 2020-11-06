Friday, November 6th 2020 Show Links
Addresses sealed off as police discover ‘cannabis cultivation’ in properties in Perth Road

by Matteo Bell and Steven Rae
November 6, 2020, 11:13 am
© Supplied by Matteo Bell/DCT MediPolice were seen in the area from around 8.30am this morning.
Police in Dundee have discovered what is thought to be a large cannabis cultivation in two properties in the city’s Perth Road.

Officers were seen at the entrance to a block of flats in between the Super Snack takeaway and the Merchant Bar, around 8.30am this morning.

They remained at the scene at the time of publication, with inquiries ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers have executed a drugs search warrant at two properties in Perth Road, Dundee this morning, and recovered what is understood to be cannabis plants.

An officer stands guard at the entrance to the block of flats, next door to Super Snack. Photo by Matteo Bell/DCT Media.

“The address has been cordoned off to allow further meticulous examination of the properties.

“Inquiries are ongoing and there will be a police presence at the addresses until this is carried out.

“The electricity supplier was also contacted to ensure that the energy supply to the address was safe.”