Additional 30-bed Covid ward opens in Ninewells as admissions surge

An additional 30-bed Covid-19 ward is opening at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

NHS Tayside has opened the additional ward to deal with the Dundee’s surge in Covid-19 patients.

There are currently 61 patients with Covid-19 in Ninewells, with 11 requiring critical care.

Dr Pamela Johnston, NHS Tayside’s operational medical director, said: “This is the highest number of patients we have seen for some weeks.

“We expect that this number may rise further over the coming days.

“As we did in the previous two spikes of Covid-19, when we created a hospital within a hospital, our clinical teams have been changing the footprint of Ninewells to ensure we can continue to provide safe and effective care for the people of Tayside.”

She has urged Tayside residents to take extra care in the coming weeks as coronavirus case numbers surge.

“An additional 30-bed ward for Covid-19 patients is opening as part of our plans,” said Dr Johnston.

“This means we will have four dedicated Covid-19 wards open in Ninewells, as well as the Covid Intensive Care and High Dependency Unit for those who have more serious coronavirus symptoms.”

The British Medical Association recently warned that action is needed to combat such high pressure on the NHS in Scotland.

Surge in admissions

Dr Johnston said NHS Tayside is monitoring the daily and weekly impact of Covid-19 on local hospitals.

“We look at Covid admissions, emergency admissions for other conditions and our staffing situation,” she said.

“Being flexible in this way allows our clinical teams to keep as many services running as possible.

“I would ask everyone in Tayside to support our clinical teams in hospitals and out in the community by doing everything they can to make it harder for this virus to spread.

“Please get vaccinated, get tested and continue to follow the guidance.”