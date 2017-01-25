Drug addicts are using stairwells in the multi-story car park only metres away from Bell Street Police Station to inject heroin.

Users have been spotted injecting in public view in the access ways leading from the car park to the streets below.

Bins on several floors at the doors of the car park’s stairways are filled with drug-taking paraphernalia, including discarded needle packets, empty vials and metal spoons.

One addict was spotted injecting at 10.30am, “completely oblivious” to people walking past, surrounded by bags filled with shopping and discarded needle packets.

When asked to leave the car park, having apparently finished his drug-taking routine before being discovered by staff, the man seemed unfazed and unapologetic about what had just taken place.

Maryfield councillor Ken Lynn said: “If members of the public come across people taking drugs in communal areas, or if they see any discarded needles or drug-use items, then I would ask them to call the council’s rapid response team. Trying to stop people from taking drugs in public areas is difficult.”

Mr Lynn, who serves as chairman of Dundee City Health and Social Care Integration Joint Board (IJB), has proposed the council provides safe centres where drug users could take illicit substances under the supervision of medical professionals.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We regularly monitor the area and take appropriate action where necessary. The Dundee Community Safety Partnership is available 24 hours a day for the safe removal of discarded needles. If you find any drug paraphernalia, call 01382 433063.”