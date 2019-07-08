Addict held blade to student’s throat at Dundee ATM

A drug addict has been warned he faces an “extended jail sentence” for trying to rob a student in Dundee by holding a blade to his throat.

Shaun Dunn, 34, was slammed by Sheriff Alastair Brown for his previous attacks with weapons when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dunn, a prisoner at Perth, admitted assaulting Ian Smith at an ATM outside the Co-op supermarket on Brook Street on February 13.

He pounced on Mr Smith from behind as he took out a £10 note and thrust the knife at the throat of his terrified victim.

Dunn struggled with Mr Smith, threatened to stab him and demanded “every penny” from his account while robbing the student of the money. The court was shown CCTV footage of the attack, which only ended when two men approaching the store went to Mr Smith’s aid after he shouted for help.

One grabbed Dunn’s right arm which allowed Mr Smith to push the knife-wielding thug away.

Dunn then fell over and dropped the knife but grabbed it again and shouted to the three men: “You are going to get stabbed.”

But he fled from the scene and was later traced by police.

Mr Smith suffered cuts to his hands while trying to force the blade away from his neck.

The court heard that Dunn had been a drug addict since the age of 12 – as reported by the Tele in 2017.

His solicitor, Michael Short, said: “Hopefully while serving his sentence he will work with professional people in prison.”

Sheriff Brown referred to two previous convictions where Dunn had assaulted a man with a knife and another of threatening someone with what appeared to be a syringe.

He told Dunn he was considering an “extended sentence” and remanded him in custody until July 31 to obtain a background report.

Previous victims include hospital staff

Shaun Dunn has a long list of convictions which stretches back years.

Back in 2017 he featured in a front page article in the Evening Telegraph following threats he made to attack staff at a local hospital in Liverpool with a used hypodermic needle.

Dunn was sentenced to 10 months in prison at the time, with his defence solicitor Charlotte Pringle saying: “He is a Class A drug user and the needles were for his own use. He has had the addiction since he was 12.

“When he went to the hospital he felt no one helped him, and when he returned he was again told no help could be provided, and that was the reason he lost control.

“He appreciates it was an extremely unpleasant incident for all concerned.”

Following the conviction, Dunn’s own grandmother spoke to the Tele about the situation and admitted drugs had ruined her entire family’s life.

She said: “I have often sat down with him and asked him why he takes drugs, and tried to make him see that he was wasting his life.

“I would hate other families to have to go through what we’re going through.

“I am embarrassed and ashamed at what he has done. He deserves to go to jail – and I would never say otherwise – but he is still my grandson and I still love him.”