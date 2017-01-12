Addict who battered Fife gran to death handed 21-year jail term

A heroin addict who bludgeoned her elderly neighbour to death with a rolling pin has been jailed for at least 21 years for the brutal murder.

Sandra Weir launched her attack on defenceless Mary Logie in the pensioner’s own home in Leven, Fife, last January.

The 82-year-old grandmother, also known as Rae, suffered 31 injuries to her head and neck – including multiple skull fractures – and sustained defensive wounds as she tried to fend off her attacker.

Weir then left her victim lying seriously injured but alive for hours before returning to deliver the fatal blows, prosecutors believe.

In the months prior to the killing, Weir, 41, had befriended the pensioner but was in fact siphoning off cash from her account to fund her drug habit.

Weir was convicted of murder by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

Judge Michael O’Grady QC, who previously described the manner of Mrs Logie’s death as “breathtakingly wicked”, handed the killer an automatic life term when she returned to the court for sentencing on Thursday.

He ordered her to spend a minimum of 21 years behind bars before she can even be considered for release.