Addaction to change its name to ‘We Are With You Dundee’

Addiction support charity Addaction Dundee is to change its name to one that aims to make it a more attractive source of support for locals.

We Are With You Dundee will continue to carry out the services it already offers, from one-to-one help and needle exchanges through to social events such as its Recovery Dryve Nights.

In a statement, the charity said: “Our new name is more welcoming, safer and less stigmatising and will help more people to take the first step into support.

“We continue to offer high quality services for the people of Dundee.”

The name change mirrors that of the national Addaction charity, which is changing to We Are With You to reduce the negative associations of the word “addiction” with its work.

Interim chief executive Laura Bunt said: “Our research shows that language around addiction can in itself be a huge barrier to people seeking help.”