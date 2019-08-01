Addaction Dundee launches ‘wellness garden’ to help with mental health and addiction issues

A wellness garden aimed at helping those with mental health and addiction issues will open later this week.

Charity Addaction Dundee has teamed up with Wellbeing Works, a mental health group, to create the Roots to Recovery project.

Dave Barrie, service manager at the organisation, hopes the initiative will prove to be a hit.

He said: “We’ve got three or four people signed up for our first day tomorrow.

“It would be nice to get a group together who can come here regularly when we get going.”

Dave praised the benefits of being outside and highlighted how it could help those with depression or anxiety.

He said: “There has been increasing research that shows being outdoors can be good for your mental health.

“It is a great space for the garden here at the Signpost Centre as well.”

The partnership between Addaction Dundee and Wellbeing Works aims to highlight the link between addiction and mental health difficulties.

Dave said: “We are looking to bridge the gaps between mental health and addiction.

“Often people who have problems with addiction have underlying mental health challenges as well so this garden is aimed at helping both.”

Dave also hopes the garden can prove to be a good bright light in the darkness of Dundee’s drug crisis.

He said: “It’s nice to get some positive coverage about the good that is happening in the city.

“The drug deaths that are happening in Dundee are obviously a huge issue and we are working to teach families about the dangers of drugs.”

The charities behind the garden are also on the lookout for people to get involved with the project and Dave encourages anyone who may be interested in helping out to get in touch.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

He said: “It would be great for people to come support us.

“We think it would be brilliant for retired gardeners or those who enjoy being outside to get on board.”

The wellness garden is set to open tomorrow morning at the Signpost Centre in Whitfield.

It will be open between 9.30am and noon every Friday.

For more information on how to get involved, contact Addaction Dundee on 01382 206888.