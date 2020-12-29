Man found hiding from police in cardboard box at partner’s Arbroath home is granted bail at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man caught breaching his bail conditions was found hiding in a cardboard box covered in coats.

Adam Huntsman-Smith was hidden by his girlfriend at her home on Emislaw Drive, Arbroath, on December 22.

The 37-year-old, a repeat offender, is subject to a court order preventing him from contacting the woman.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police were tipped off that Huntsman-Smith was in the property with the woman.

Fiscal depute David Currie said: “Police attended and witnessed him duck out of sight at the kitchen window.

“They knocked the door and were allowed entry but the woman denied that he was present.

“After searching, they found the accused hiding in a cardboard box under a pile of coats.”

Huntsman-Smith, of Montrose Street, Brechin, pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by being in her company.

The offence was committed seven days after Huntsman-Smith was released on bail.

The accused was previously jailed in Ocotober at Dundee Sheriff Court, having carried out a number of offences in Angus.

These included breaking into Montrose Infirmary and stealing CCTV cameras, a monitor, a cassette recorder, and a turntable.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said: “It’s pretty obvious this is a case of the complainer inviting him to be there and he, stupidly, agreed to go there.”

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence on Huntsman-Smith until February for reports to be prepared.

“I will very reluctantly grant you bail,” the sheriff said.

“You have a bad record and I am going to make this quite clear that you better not get involved in associating with her at all during this period.”

