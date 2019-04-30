Adam and Eve show performed in Dundonian dialect to feature at Edinburgh Fringe

A Lochee mum is swapping the High Street for the Royal Mile to direct a Dundonian take on Genesis.

Shauna Gauntlett is ready to put her cast through their paces for her upcoming show Aboot Adam.

The comedy will give a modern twist to the Bible story of Adam and Eve.

Shauna said the show will feature a rather eccentric God and a mischievous Lucifer and the cast will perform the roles in a Dundonian dialect.

She added the show was tinged with controversy because some of the roles were originally scripted for the actors to perform nude.

She revealed she was still putting the finishing touches to her directing debut, set to be performed at the Fringe.

The 32-year-old and her cast, Throw Down The Gauntlett productions, are gearing up for their first run of rehearsals on Friday.

She said: “I went to the Fringe as an actor when I was a teenager with Dundee Rep.

“This will be my first stint writing and directing something at the Fringe. We’ve titled the show Aboot Adam.

“It follows the story of Adam and Eve and it is a Scots’ comedy written in the Dundonian dialect.

“The story is told by a rather eccentric God and a very mischievous Lucifer.

“It’s a Bible story that most folk will know.”

The mother-of-two added: “I’ve got cast coming from Cyprus and up from London.

“We can’t wait to start rehearsing for the project.

“Some of the cast are travelling a wee bit further so they may take a little more time to perfect the Dundee dialect.

“It’s a comedy though and it will add to the humour.

“The script is still a work in progress.

“I just hope the audience have a good laugh and the joy of having a singalong.

“We hope there is audience participation in the shows.

“There was a wee bit of a backlash about some of the stars performing their scenes nude, so we’ve had to tone it down.”

Shauna added: “We are still looking for sponsorship.”

Anyone who is interested should contact Shauna via email at wackyshaz@yahoo.co.uk.