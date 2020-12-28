Actor behind Jim McLean’s character in successful play Smile pays tribute to the ‘incredible man’

Much of what has been said about Jim McLean in recent days has been around the complexity of the man and the different sides to his personality.

One man who got an insight into the man off the pitch was Barrie Hunter, who stepped into his shoes during a two-and-half week run of the play, Smile, which hit the Dundee Rep earlier this year.

The actor, from Broughty Ferry, said he was “saddened” to hear of his death.

And he said he hoped there would be an opportunity to get Jim’s story back on the stage before adding that the play had been a “labour of love”.

He added: “It was only after doing this show we realised just how special and precious Jim was, not just to Dundee United fans but football fans around Scotland.

“There was many people who came out with the city to hear Jim’s story, it brought a whole new audience into the theatre as well.

“Before we began the production we obviously knew of the persona that Jim represented in the public eye.

“It was refreshing to hear stories from his wife and his sons about the man he was away from the game.

“Some of the quiet charity work he had done and the acts of kindness he was behind – that no one knew of at the at time, it was lovely to get that insight.”

Barrie believes the legendary manager’s media persona was one he was happy to play up to for the most the part.

He added: “I do think there were many sides to the man. The one he portrayed mostly to the media and the public was one he did with a twinkle in his eye in most occasions I believe.

“You see him in those interviews and you’d actually hear him saying ‘you better watch you’ll catch me smiling’.

“He knew what he was putting out there and he had a sense of humour about it which I liked.

“Jim was a great character and an incredible man that will be missed by football fans across the country – he was definitely a manager ahead of his time.”