Activity packs for people with learning disabilities prove a huge hit in Tayside

Occupational therapists in the Community Learning Disabilities Team in Perth & Kinross have created activity packs for their patients to help relieve boredom and encourage mental and physical activity.

The packs contain an information booklet, colouring sheets, craft activities and cards or bubbles, as well as puzzles such as word searches, mazes, spot the difference and I-spy.

In some cases the packs have been tailored for those who have a specific difficulty or are struggling with the physical distancing restrictions.

The team has also provided some easy read materials to the staff groups they work with in order to help support service users in understanding the Covid-19 pandemic and current restrictions.

Clinical specialist occupational therapist, Sally Thomas, said: “We have been delivering the activity packs to our patients’ doorsteps to help relieve any boredom during this time.

“We have had some early feedback from our patients about how they have enjoyed the pack and what has been interesting for them and we hope to keep providing these over the coming weeks.”

If anyone would like to help with donations for the packs, the team would be very grateful for any simple craft items and jigsaw puzzles of 500 pieces and under.

Please email sally.thomas2@nhs.net if you would like to donate items.

The Tele has also launched its Essential Boxes Campaign, to help patients and staff in Tayside.

There has been great support from the public and business community so far.