Active travel hub at Dundee Waterfront begins to take shape

Work on the city’s first “active travel hub” at Waterfront Place is under way.

The building will serve as a meeting point and source of information, promoting cycling and other forms of sustainable low carbon travel to residents and visitors.

It will have immediate access to the National Cycle Network that runs alongside the Tay and across to Fife and will be run by Angus Cycle Hub Community Interest Company (CIC), a not for profit social enterprise dedicated to supporting cycling and active travel.

Angus Cycle Hub project director Scott Francis said: “We are absolutely delighted to confirm we will be partnering with Dundee City Council and other stakeholders to deliver a range of community-based initiatives from the new building to continue to develop the city’s cycling and active travel renaissance.

“It’s a really exciting project for us and we hope to be able to bring the lessons learned from the projects we have been running in the Angus region to also benefit the Dundee area.”

© Supplied

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “Active travel infrastructure isn’t just about decent routes, well surfaced paths or signage, it’s also about knowing there’s somewhere to go to meet other people, get advice on routes or have your bike adjusted.

“It’s also good to have a destination where you can get a seat and a hot drink and a bite to eat.

“Angus Cycle Hub is a welcome addition to the city and we look forward to partnering with them to grow the opportunities for walking, cycling and scooting for everyone.”

It is hoped that the active travel hub, which has been supported by grants from Transport Scotland and European funding, will be up and running by early summer next year.

The redevelopment of Dundee Waterfront development will also include a landscaped urban beach surrounded by bench seating.

A water feature with pop-up water jets will also form part of the development.