Actions of police prior to death of 97-year-old woman in Fife being investigated

The actions of police involved in a case where a 97-year-old woman in Fife died are to be reviewed by the Police watchdog.

Annie Temple was found dead at her home in Kinglassie by police officers on October 25 after concerns had been raised for her welfare.

Sandeep Patel, 36, made no plea when he appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on November 18, charged with murder.

He was fully committed on November 26 and remanded in custody, ahead of the first preliminary hearing into the case when the full charges he faces will be listed.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) is looking into actions of police involved in the case.

Officers conducted door-to-door inquiries and police vehicles were parked outside Ms Temple’s bungalow as investigations were carried out.

Neighbours reported seeing forensic teams and detectives in plain clothes entering and leaving the house.

Local businesses said officers had asked to view their CCTV footage.

Police remained stationed outside the property in West End weeks after Ms Temple’s body had been found, and initially Police Scotland said the death was being treated as “unexplained” – before later confirming that Patel had been charged with murder.

A spokesman for the PIRC said: “We are investigating the actions of Police Scotland officers prior to the death of a 97-year-old woman, whose body was found at her home in Kinglassie, Fife, on October 25 2019.

“The matter was referred to us by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and a report will be submitted to them in due course.”

The role of the PIRC is to provide independent oversight, investigating incidents involving the police and reviewing the way the police handle complaints from the public – aiming to secure public confidence in policing in Scotland.