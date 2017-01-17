Health chiefs have drawn up an action plan aimed at tackling poor health in Dundee.

The proposals come as the city is identified as among the worst in Scotland in areas including the death rate, emergency admissions and falls.

A report by the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership — which will go before councillors next Tuesday — looks back at the city’s performance over the past year while outlining plans to tackle the issues.

It reads: “Historically, Dundee has always had a higher premature mortality rate than the Scottish rate and although it was decreasing between 2010 and 2014, it has begun to increase.

“Dundee is one of the most economically deprived cities in Scotland with 28.6% of the population living in 15% of the most-deprived areas of Scotland.”

Speaking ahead of the meeting Ken Lynn, chairman of the health board’s Integrated Joint Board, said plans had already been drawn up to tackle the issues highlighted.

Mr Lynn, pictured, said: “We are not in denial about the challenges we face and are looking forward to facing them.”

Among the improvements identified is a redesign of stroke and neurological rehabilitation services in Tayside.

A review of the reasons for emergency admissions is also planned.

Emergency admission rates have increased by 2% for Dundee since 2015/16 and only Strathmartine and the Ferry have seen a decrease over this period.

The east end continues to have the highest emergency admission rate in the city.

Dundee has the highest readmission rate to hospital within 28 days of all 32 local authority areas in the country.

The report outlines a series of measures to tackle that, by further developing post-discharge support for people with long-term conditions.

The partnership will also develop discharge planning arrangements for adults with mental ill-health, physical disability and acquired brain injury.

It is hoped that people will be empowered to take care of their own health too.

The partnership plans to embed health checks as a means to engage people in the health and wellbeing agenda to increase self-care and avoid longer-term ill-health.

Health chiefs are also looking at developing technology as a means of supporting people to live independently and look after themselves.

It comes after the introduction of a “smart flat” in Dundee last year.

The property, which features lights that go on and off automatically, doors that open and close by themselves, and a bath that fills and empties itself, is aimed at enabling people with disabilities who would not otherwise be able to live alone to gain independence.

Other proposals include 24-hour care taking place at home or in home-like settings.

Also included in the measures are efforts to reduce the number of people admitted to hospital after having a fall.

Dundee is the second-poorest performing partnership in Scotland, with a falls rate of 25 per 1,000 of the population for people aged 65 and over.

Coldside and the east end have the highest rates of falls in Dundee, with 29 per 1,000 of the population for people aged 65 and over.

The partnership is currently in discussions with Dundee and Angus College to start a project where students are trained in Otago — a program proven to reduce falls among older adults.

The Otago Exercise Program improves strength and balance for patients, includes in-home physical therapy and requires fewer one-on-one sessions over the course of a year.