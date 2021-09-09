Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local / Fife

‘Action is needed’: St Andrews Botanic Garden transformation project ahead of COP26

By Katy Scott
September 9, 2021, 6:46 pm
st andrew botanic gardens
Work on The Tangled Bank.

A new project that will transform part of St Andrews Botanic Garden has been launched ahead of the COP26 climate change conference.

The Tangled Bank will extend across about three acres – and will include exotic species alongside three of Fife’s most at-threat native habitats.

It will feature meadows, sand dunes and boardwalks, while buildings will be retrofitted for community education.

Those behind the £300,000 project say it will allow researchers to consider key climate change issues.

st andrews botanic garden

The research will help the botanic garden address problems like plant invasion, biosecurity and climate resilience.

There are also steps to reduce the carbon footprint of the garden, water usage and pest control by more than 50%.

Harry Watkins, director of St Andrews Botanic Garden, said: “Business as usual simply can’t continue.

Showing politicians ‘how bold we need to be’

“We need to find new ways to conserve plants and teach communities about what we can do in response to the biodiversity crisis.

“The Tangled Bank will show the world’s politicians what kind of action is needed in response to COP15 and COP26 and how bold we need to be.

“As a small charity, St Andrews Botanic Garden can be nimble, and hopefully The Tangled Bank will inspire bigger organisations to take similar steps.”

st andrews botanic garden

The Tangled Garden takes its name from Charles Darwin’s famous description of ecological relationships.

Mr Watkins added: “These changes are transformational for the garden and will mean that we can do so much more for the community.

“We are encouraging groups and individuals to get involved in the events we are running, and to get in touch if they’d like to talk more about what we’re doing.”

The project is being funded by NatureScot, St Andrews Community Trust, St Andrews University and the Friends of St Andrews Botanic Garden.