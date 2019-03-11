Action group set up to bid for skate track at a popular Dundee park

A new action group has been set up in a bid to have a skate track installed at a popular Dundee park.

Baxter Park Skate Track Group is carrying out a consultation with locals and organisations as well as seeking funds for the project.

The idea was initially brought forward in 2016 by Dundee Roller Derby, and is said to have gathered support from the council, Stobswell Forum and Friends of Baxter Park.

If it comes to fruition, the track would be built on the site of the old bowling green next to the multi-use games area and the soon-to-be refurbished tennis courts.

Skate track group member Nichola Fraser, 48, originally came up with the idea several years ago at an event designed to gather people’s views on what they wanted to happen in the area.

She said: “It has been a long journey.

“It’s something I’m pretty passionate about because I think there will be lots of benefits.”

The action group driving plans for the skate track is made up of both existing and former members of Dundee Roller Derby.

They are consulting with several local groups, including primary and secondary schools, to gather views on the idea.

They hope to start looking at funding for the facility later in the year.

Nichola says the response has been overwhelmingly supportive.

“It’s all been received very positively,” she said.

“It’s providing another sporting facility. I think it would be an extra bonus for the park.

“The track would be free to use and for all ages.

“The use of the skate track by the local community could have huge health benefits by encouraging more people to get active and enjoy the outdoors and fresh air.

“We would want a range of uses for the skate track – children learning to ride their bike or scooter, inline skating, quad skating, roller derby games, wheelchair sports and so on.”