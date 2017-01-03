Action call over 15% fall in care home spaces

A Dundee councillor has called for action following revelations that the local authority cut 15% of its care home spaces last year.

West End representative Fraser Macpherson has formally requested a briefing for elected members from the chief officer of Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, David Lynch.

In addition, city councillors have called on the Scottish Government to do more to help the city’s council-run care homes.

New data has emerged that shows the number of private spaces paid for by the authority has increased from 882 in April 2011 to 908 in April 2016, with a high of 944 in April 2014.

The partnership had previously said it did not hold figures showing how many private firm spaces had been paid for by the council in that period.

A lack of available spaces has been cited as the reason for a bed-blocking crisis in Dundee and a resultant £400,000 overspend.

Mr Macpherson said he believed the secretary for health, wellbeing and sport, Shona Robison MSP, should be questioned about the need for more resources.

The figures showed the number of places in care homes run by the local authority had dropped 15% in 2016, despite being at full capacity since at least 2011.

As a result, private firms had been brought in to plug the gap, upping their price by 7%. In addition, the average cost to the council for these private spaces had jumped 17.8% for nursing and residential homes since 2011.

Around 90% of local care home places are now provided by the private and voluntary sector.

A spokesman for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We have received a request for a briefing for councillors which is under consideration.”