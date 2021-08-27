Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Acting legend Miriam Margoyles drops into Fife’s Tatha Gallery

By Rebecca Baird
August 27, 2021, 7:00 pm
Miriam Margoyles at Tatha Gallery. Picture supplied by Tatha Gallery.
Tatha Gallery welcomed a very special – and “vibrantly outrageous” – visitor this week – Hollywood legend Miriam Margoyles.

The Newport-on-Tay arts venue delighted locals with a Tweet on Wednesday showing Margoyles dropping in for a visit during a filming stint in Dundee.

A long-time fan of Tatha-exhibited artist Norman Gilbert, Margoyles has been interested in the gallery for a few years, but had not managed to visit until now.

“We connected with Miriam through the artist Norman Gilbert, when we first exhibited his work in 2018,” explains gallery owner Lindsay Bennett.

“Miriam already owns a piece of Norman’s work, so she got in touch with us. Through his subsequent shows, we’ve always connected with her, and she always promised to visit the gallery.”

‘True to her word’

This week, the chance to make good on the promise arose as Margoyles visited Dundee for filming – and she didn’t disappoint.

“She’s a lady true to her word!” laughs Lindsay. “She emailed me to say, ‘Hey! I’m close, can we make the visit happen?’”

Working around the strict Covid bubble set up for the actor, Lindsay and the gallery staff arranged a special visit to the current exhibition, Inside Outside.

“So in she came,” says Lindsay, “And what an amazing woman! She’s strong, hilarious and vibrantly outrageous!

“We also can’t forget that she’s got a discerning taste in art. And she absolutely loved this show. We spent a lot of time talking about works in the show while she was here.”

The current offering, Inside Outside, sees four Scottish landscape artists exploring the beauty of the country’s land and sea in different ways.

And it’s unsurprising that this would appeal to “adventuring” Margoyles. The actor is known for her eccentric – and expletive-laden – enthusiasm, with her latest project tipped to be a three-part Channel 4 travel show with actor Alan Cumming, which will see the pair traversing the Scottish landscape in a van.

“I won’t tell you what she said at the exhibition, because you wouldn’t be able to print it,” chuckles Lindsay. “But like you and me, she’s a normal person and she’s got an awful big heart.”

Inside Outside is running at Tatha Gallery until August 28.