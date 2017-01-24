AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd to rock at Bonfest

Rock drummer Phil Rudd, who anchored AC/DC for eight years, has been announced as the headline act for this year’s Bonfest Festival in Kirriemuir.

Bonfest celebrates the life and music of singer Bon Scott, who spent his formative years in the Angus town.

Fans from across the world will gather for the festival over the weekend of April 28 to 30, to party together in Kirriemuir.

Rudd (pictured above) appeared on all but three of the band’s studio albums. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday with earlybird tickets already available.

Tickets can be purchased from the Kirriemuir Art Gallery, Groucho’s in Dundee and online at bonfest.com