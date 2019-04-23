Accused’s phone data ‘links mobile with location of alleged murder’, Donaldson trial hears

Data from a murder accused’s phone suggests the device travelled from his home to a playpark in the early hours of the day Steven Donaldson’s battered and burned body was found, High Court jurors have heard.

A distance of almost four kilometres was gleaned from a health app on Steven Dickie’s mobile phone, which an expert told the Edinburgh trial also showed an elevation gain around 11pm consistent with that for the route between the accused’s Kirriemuir home and the town’s Peter Pan playpark.

Dickie, Callum Davidson and Tasmin Glass all deny murdering 27-year-old Mr Donaldson on June 6 or 7 last year, with the trial now into its fourth week.

On the 14th day of evidence, analyst co-ordinator Diane Campbell also agreed that a possible explanation for phone and service provider data on Dickie’s phone not matching up could be that call and text records had been manually deleted on the device.

Miss Campbell told the court health app data had been examined from three mobile phones, those of accused Dickie and Glass and another belonging to Claire Ogston, the girlfriend of Davidson.

Dickie’s phone showed data peaks in the period from around 11-11.10pm, when 416 metres was covered in nine minutes.

Between 15 minutes past midnight and a quarter to one on June 7, the accused’s phone then recorded a distance of 3.9km in 47 minutes.

The witness told the court that between 1.19-1.39am, the phone belonging to Ogston showed a distance recording of 962 metres.

The jury was previously shown CCTV from Kirriemuir which captured Davidson cycling through the centre of the town in the early hours.

Advocate depute Ashley Edwards also asked the witness about log data on Dickie’s phone and Miss Campbell confirmed service provider records did not match what was on the handset.

“There was no log of calls or messages sent or received. You can go in and delete messages, you can do whatever you like,” said the witness.

The trial continues.