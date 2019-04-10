Accused told boss that Steven Donaldson was dad of her unborn child, court hears

Angus murder accused Tasmin Glass confided to her boss that Steven Donaldson was the father of her unborn child weeks before the Arbroath man’s body was found, a court heard.

Glass told cafe boss Lee Wright she was pregnant and in a police interview following the discovery of Mr Donaldson’s body, Ms Wright told officers Glass had previously named her former partner as the dad.

On the seventh day of the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, take-away owner Ms Wright said she had employed Glass for a number of years, firstly as a Saturday girl and then on an almost full-time basis.

Ms Wright told the court she had given Glass £600 after she approached her asking for a loan to repay her grandmother.

The two women later had a discussion about pregnancy and Ms Wright advised Glass to take a pregnancy test, which she said was positive.

They spoke several times on the topic and she advised Glass to make appointments with midwives and doctors.

“Did you have a discussion about whether she was in a relationship at that point?” asked advocate depute Ashley Edwards.

The witness said she understood Glass to be in a relationship with co-accused Steven Dickie.

“Was anyone else mentioned at that time?” said the prosecutor.

“I vaguely remember asking if Steven Donaldson was the father and I was told no because she hadn’t seen him for several months.”

Ms Wright was also asked about the days immediately following the discovery of Mr Donaldson’s body on June 7 last year and said Glass had continued to work as normal.

The two women went to a Marti Pellow concert in Dunfermline on Saturday June 9 and Ms Wright told the court the accused had been “normal” that night.

Under cross-examination by Mark Stewart QC, representing Glass, Ms Wright said the £600 was to be paid back through a reduction in her wages at the cafe.

Mr Stewart then asked the witness about a statement she had given police in mid-June about the pregnancy in which Ms Wright said: “I asked if it was Steven’s, meaning Steven Donaldson, and she said yes.

The police statement continued: “I asked her if she was going to let Steven Donaldson know, and she said no.”

Mr Stewart put it to the witness: “This was your record of what you told police at the first time of asking in June?”

The witness replied: “I had forgotten that but I remember now.”

The trial continues.