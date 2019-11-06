Accused pleads guilty to assaulting man who later died after Dundee taxi rank row

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a 62-year-old man who later died following a taxi rank fracas on New Year’s Day.

Adam Valentine, 25, a prisoner at HMP Perth, has admitted an amended charge of assaulting Brian Fox by punching him on the body in the Nethergate in the early hours of January 1.

Wes Reid, 20, of Tayport, still faces a charge of culpable homicide in that he allegedly punched Mr Fox in the head, causing him to strike his head on the ground, killing him.

The jury previously heard the moments that led up to the incident in the taxi rank on New Year’s Day.

Valentine also still faces a charge of assaulting Sandra Jean Baird, pushing her on the body and causing her to strike her head on the ground and whereby she was rendered unconscious, all to her severe injury and danger to her life.

Judge Lord Beckett opted to defer passing sentence on Valentine’s guilty plea until the conclusion of the trial, which is continuing to be heard at the High Court in Edinburgh.