Man accused of trying to gouge police officer’s eye at Dundee address

A 25-year-old man allegedly tried to gouge a police officer’s eye after discharging pepper spray into his face.

Reece Cuthbert was remanded in custody after appearing in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Cuthbert is accused of discharging pepper spray, described as a PAVA canister, into the faces of two police officers before trying to gouge the eye of one.

Prosecutors allege that Cuthbert was in breach of bail conditions by entering an address on Haddington Avenue on September 22, the date of the alleged assaults.

It is alleged that he assaulted PC Andrew Nicoll by seizing his PAVA canister and discharging it into his face.

Cuthbert allegedly tried to gouge his eye, resulting in PC Nicoll falling to the ground. He is then alleged to have pinned the officer to the ground before repeatedly trying to gouge his eye.

Court papers allege that Cuthbert discharged the pepper spray into PC Julie Donaldson’s face before violently lashing out at the two officers in an attempt to break free from them.

The Finella Terrace man made no plea when he appeared on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty.

Cuthbert’s case was continued for further examination and was remanded in custody ahead of a further court hearing.