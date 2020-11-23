Man accused of threatening to shoot woman and kill two other people

A man who allegedly made threats to shoot a woman and kill two other people has been ordered to stand trial.

Gary Soutar, 31, allegedly called a woman and made threats of violence on November 8, breaching bail conditions by contacting her.

On November 10, Soutar allegedly threatened to shoot the same woman in a text message to a man.

Prosecutors also allege Soutar, of Brownhill Street, breached his bail on October 27 by contacting the woman, and also spoke to two other people on the same date, threatening to kill them.

Soutar continued to make no plea when he made a second appearance on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff George Way fully committed Soutar for trial and remanded him in custody.