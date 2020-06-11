Man accused of endangering ex-partner’s life by repeatedly stamping on his head

A man is accused of severing his former partner’s finger and repeatedly stamping on his head in Menzieshill.

Ross Fenty, 20, allegedly stopped the man from leaving and endangered his life as a result during the incident on Dickson Avenue on February 21.

He is accused of repeatedly punching him on the face and causing him to fall to the floor before repeatedly stamping on his head as he lay on the ground.

Fenty denies refusing to desist, despite being asked, before pushing him through a living room door.

This allegedly caused the man to fall on a glass table and caused items to smash.

Fenty then allegedly threw an unknown glass item at the man which struck him on the head.

The charge further alleges that he grabbed the man by the body as he tried to escape.

Prosecutors allege that by unknown means, he severed the tip of the man’s finger.

The assault allegedly caused the man to suffer severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and endangered his life.

Fenty, a prisoner at HMP Polmont, pleaded not guilty to the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court and had a further first diet fixed for July.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued to remand Fenty in custody meantime.