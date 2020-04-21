Trial fixed for Fife man accused of performing ‘solo sex act’ in public

A trial has been fixed for a Fife man accused of performing a sex act in public.

Dean McCaskill is charged with committing the offence at an address on Viewfar Road, Milnathort, on April 6.

Prosecutors allege that McCaskill committed an act of public indecency.

He allegedly did this by attending at the address before making sexual gestures.

Thereafter, the 33-year-old allegedly performed a solo sex act in public. McCaskill, of Dullomuir Drive, Kelty, pleaded not guilty to the single charge on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A trial was fixed for September and is scheduled to take place at Perth Sheriff Court.