Man accused of driving under the influence in stolen car and seriously injuring woman in crash

Two men have appeared in court accused of causing a woman serious injury following a road smash.

Lennon Russell, 20, and Scott Fairweather, 28, allegedly stole a car which collided with the woman’s vehicle on North Street, Forfar, on Sunday.

It is alleged they stole the vehicle from an address on Easterbank before Russell drove the vehicle without a licence or insurance.

Prosecutors allege he was driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Russell, of Strathcarron Place, allegedly caused the woman serious injury by driving dangerously at speed, failing to observe a red light and colliding with her car.

He allegedly failed to stop and give his details as well as failing to report the incident.

Russell then allegedly fled the scene, removed his T-shirt to disguise his appearance and ran away from the police in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Fairweather, of Pitaplin Court, allegedly attempted to defeat the ends of justice by running away from the scene.

Both men made no plea when they appeared on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

After their case was continued for further examination, Russell was remanded while Fairweather was granted bail.