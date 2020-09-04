Angus man accused of sending messages to man telling him he wished to sexually abuse a child

A man has appeared in court accused of sending an indecent text to another man in which he made inappropriate comments regarding the man’s child.

Prosecutors say the reference to the child formed part of a written message sent by Craig Laurence, 33, of Goosecroft, Forfar, to the man via Kik Messenger indicating that he was sexually attracted to children.

Laurence appeared in private before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael at Dundee Sheriff Court on a petition alleging that between August 27 and September 2, at Goosecroft, he intentionally sent a written sexual communication to another man via the social media platform, describing to him that he wished to sexually abuse a child, making inappropriate reference to his child, telling him that he viewed indecent images of children and repeatedly sent him messages of a sexual nature, including indecent images of children.

He is also accused of taking or permitting to take indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children, and possessing the images, at the same location between the same dates.

Laurence is further accused of possessing cannabis and cannabis resin at the same location on Wednesday.

He made no plea and was granted bail while the case was continued for further examination.