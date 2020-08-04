Dundee man accused of severely injuring woman by punching, elbowing and choking her

A man has been remanded in custody over claims he severely injured a woman by elbowing her on the face and choking her.

Graham Stupart, of Marryat Terrace, Dundee is accused of repeatedly punching the woman on the face during the alleged incident on Hindmarsh Avenue on Saturday.

Stupart allegedly struck the woman on the face with his elbow, placed both hands around her neck, restricting her breathing, and tried to strike her on the head.

Prosecutors allege this resulted in the woman suffering severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

A separate allegation states that Stupart, 41, acted aggressively and made threats of violence.

Stupart made no plea when he appeared on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case for further examination and remanded Stupart in custody.