Man to stand trial accused of drink-driving and trying to bite Dundee policewoman

A man will stand trial in May next year accused of driving under the influence and later assaulting a police officer, both on Christmas Day.

Gary Oswald, 31, of Harris Terrace, is alleged to have driven in Dundee while unfit through drink or drugs.

He is also alleged to have failed to provide two breath samples and to have assaulted PC Emma Price by attempting to bite her at police HQ in the city.

He will stand trial on May 1, and was bailed meantime.