Man accused of burning pregnant partner, demanding she have an abortion, assaulting children and force-feeding them

A man allegedly burned his partner with a lighter and ordered her to terminate her pregnancy during an abusive course of conduct.

Lal Butt is also accused of attacking two children at multiple addresses in Dundee.

Butt made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege that between November 1 2018 and April 1 2019 Butt assaulted his then-partner by repeatedly slapping her on the head.

He allegedly engaged in an abusive course of conduct towards her at three addresses in Dundee and at Blair Drummond Safari Park between April 1 2019 and May 15 this year.

Butt is accused of telling her not to eat food that wasn’t halal, ordering her not to wear make-up, telling her to cook certain meals and demanding that she terminate her pregnancy.

The 30-year-old allegedly forced the woman to take a lie detector test to prove that she had been faithful before burning her on the body with a lighter while she was pregnant.

Butt allegedly repeatedly forced food into the mouths of two children and dragged them by the body between January 1 2019 and May 15 this year.

Court papers also allege that Butt, of Forres Avenue, slapped one of the children and seized another by the body between February 17 and May 15 this year.

After making no plea in connection with the claims, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued the case for further examination.

Butt was released on bail with special conditions.