Pair accused of fighting with metal pole and piece of wood in Dundee incident

Two people have been accused of fighting with each other and possessing weapons.
Kieran Jones, 23, and Ashley Connelly, 36, allegedly engaged in a fight and committed a breach of the peace on August 2 on Ogilvie Street.
Jones allegedly possessed a piece of wood before Connelly was allegedly caught with a metal pole.
Jones, of Seagate, Montrose, and Connelly, of Bonnethill Court, had their case continued without plea until April.