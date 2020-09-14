Man accused of attacking former partners and using CCTV to track woman’s movements

A man has appeared in court accused of carrying out multiple attacks against two former partners.

Daniel-Iqbal Fathe-Deen, 21, is alleged to have used CCTV to monitor one of the women’s movements before causing a second woman to strike her head on a radiator.

Prosecutors allege Fathe-Deen engaged in an abusive course of conduct towards the women between April last year and this month.

Fathe-Deen made no plea when he appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

It is alleged that at Shepherd’s Loan, Seagate and elsewhere between April 1 and November 10 last year, Fathe-Deen repeatedly phoned and texted the first woman, made offensive remarks and monitored her movements on CCTV in her home.

He allegedly used passwords to track her mobile phone location before attending at the home address of her friend and demanded that the woman leave.

Fathe-Deen, of Shepherd’s Loan, allegedly locked the woman out of a property, examined her phone and took pictures of her without her consent.

The charge further alleges that Fathe-Deen repeatedly tried to kiss the woman before touching her on the body.

A separate allegation states that Fathe-Deen engaged in an abusive course of conduct towards the second woman on Benvie Road, Peddie Street, Shepherd’s Loan, Duke’s Corner, Session Street and elsewhere between March 24 and September 9 this year.

Court papers allege he pushed the woman into a clothes horse, pushed her out of a flat, argued with her, drove at excessive speeds and made threatening remarks, as well as shouting and swearing.

Fathe-Deen allegedly placed the woman in a headlock during one incident, restricting her breathing and causing her to strike a radiator.

He then allegedly locked the woman in a bedroom, repeatedly attended at her home, banged on a door, repeatedly attended at her work and repeatedly called and texted her.

Sheriff Mark Thorley continued the case for further examination and released Fathe-Deen on bail meantime.