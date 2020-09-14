Man accused of attacking woman and breaking property at Dundee hotel

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking a woman in a West End hotel and damaging property.

William Coughlin allegedly committed the offences at the Invercarse Hotel on Perth Road on August 13.

He denies assaulting a woman at the hotel by seizing her neck and pushing her against a wall.

Coughlin, of Cyrus Avenue, Elderslie, is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing.

A third charge alleges the 22-year-old broke a television screen, an electric fan, light shades, bulbs and drinking glasses.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, a trial was fixed for February after Coughlin pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faces.

He was released on bail by Sheriff John Rafferty.