A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking his wife.

Paul Brannan denies carrying out the assault on the woman on Craighill Court, the street where he resides.

Prosecutors allege that on December 7, Brannan assaulted her by seizing her by the throat.

The 54-year-old appeared in court to plead not guilty to the single charge.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a trial for February.