Pair accused of knocking woman out with wooden plaque in Kirkton

A woman was allegedly knocked unconscious after being kicked on the head and beaten with a wooden plaque.

Prosecutors allege that Kerrie Ann Christie, 33, robbed the woman after and 35-year-old Jason Chan assaulted her on Helmsdale Avenue in Kirkton on Saturday.

Christie is alleged to have repeatedly pushed the woman on the body before Chan pushed her while she was on a set of stairs.

It is alleged Chan punched the woman on the head and body, pursued her into a living room, knocked her to the ground and kicked her on the head, rendering her unconscious.

He is then alleged to have repeatedly struck the woman on the head with a wooden plaque to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

Christie, of the Lily Walker Centre on Ann Street, allegedly stole the woman’s purse and mobile phone while she was being assaulted.

Court papers allege Chan, no fixed abode, gave police a fake name and was also found in possession of a Stanley knife.

The pair made no plea when they appeared on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case for further examination and released Christie on bail, while Chan was remanded in custody meantime.