Accused denies stabbing man and attacking three women outside supermarket

A man has denied stabbing another man outside a supermarket and attacking three women.

James Robertson, 28, allegedly knifed Jason Coull outside Iceland at Campfield Square Shopping Centre, Barnhill, on June 19 this year.

Prior to attacking Mr Coull, Robertson allegedly coughed in the face of Nancy Fyffe, 70, before shouting about coronavirus and laughing.

While within the car park area, Robertson allegedly punched Mr Coull repeatedly on the head and body before striking him on the head with a knife, causing him to fall to his injury.

Laura Fyffe was allegedly punched on the head by Robertson. He is then alleged to have caused Gemma Fyffe to suffer severe injury by pushing her on the body and causing her to fall.

© Kris Miller/DCT Media

Robertson allegedly repeatedly punched Mr Coull on the head a second time before stabbing him on the body.

This allegedly caused him to suffer severe injury with prosecutors claiming that this was to the danger of his life. A final charge alleges that Robertson was found in possession of a knife.

Appearing via video link from HMP Perth, Robertson pleaded not guilty to all charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Sarah Russo said that Robertson had lodged a special defence of self-defence in relation to some of the charges.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a further first diet for December and continued to remand Robertson in custody.